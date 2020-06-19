in INCENDI BOSCHIVI, NOTIZIE IMPORTANTI, PRIMO PIANO 2

A fuoco macchia mediterranea ad Adrano(CT) . Intervento dei Canadair

Un incendio di vegetazione e macchia mediterranea è divampato nel Catanese, in zona Adrano. Sul posto squadre del corpo forestale e un Canadair.
Al momenti non si segnalano centri abitati direttamente minacciati dalle fiamme.

