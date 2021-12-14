in FORESTALI SICILIA, NOTIZIE IMPORTANTI, PRIMO PIANO 2, REGIONE SICILIA

Accreditato lo stipendio del mese di Settembre nel distretto 8 Palermo

Questa mattina è stato accreditato lo stipendio del mese di Settembre per gli operai del distretto 8. A breve sarà elargito anche negli altri distretti, così come dalla settimana prossima dovrebbe essere pagato il mese di Ottobre.

