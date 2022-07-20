in FORESTALI SICILIA, NOTIZIE IMPORTANTI, PRIMO PIANO 2, REGIONE SICILIA

Aggiornamento definitivo Graduatorie Forestali distretto 8-9 Palermo

Distretto 8

Fascia 101

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1w11MT6triNEiptnv6May1zDelhpAVlKB/view?usp=sharing

Fascia 151

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1aQMJzMBxAaiMiwjwlXUHjQ_P5Ldjle_9/view?usp=sharing

Fascia OTI

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1SVb0uXoSgG5YBkLJDegFEKTp7I8rrXsF/view?usp=sharing

Distretto 9

Fascia 78

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1-5wqSxqsYByk1eGh2XGzg7fWaNL23DEQ/view?usp=sharing

Fascia 101

https://drive.google.com/file/d/17jSsHZnzPO3fFut9C8FsraAJebcCmD6O/view?usp=sharing

Fascia 151

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ujQ2TEeWt5qbOcr-ivfaJju_FdMNg6oU/view?usp=sharing

Fascia OTI

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ae0R0UqrRmCKKtDzYxH1qAy7SMFqkPiV/view?usp=sharing

