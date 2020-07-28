in FORESTALI SICILIA, NOTIZIE IMPORTANTI, PRIMO PIANO 2

Aggiornamento semestrale Graduatoria Forestale distretto 9 – Palermo

Fascia 78

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1gcvVtAy7Rkx86tMCCbM599khV1Yz1upM/view?usp=sharing

Fascia 101

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1H0wPKZMem8H62jsUB9N8_o-ljjAMq0Rt/view?usp=sharing

Fascia 151

https://drive.google.com/file/d/15Q7u6CcCCE8mX_B5zGty3dN1g_ZaPac-/view?usp=sharing

Fascia OTI

https://drive.google.com/file/d/11scrx7nKJF6fvycIwVeyPBYDRGr7Wt1w/view?usp=sharing

Esclusi

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1KKS8ZOqoprv1VbQcEjEuhzwG77W6-UP5/view?usp=sharing

