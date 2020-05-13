Coronavirus: Usa, 1.900 morti in 24 ore

I morti per coronavirus negli Stati Uniti nelle ultime 24 ore sono stati 1.894. E’ quanto emerge dai dati della Johns Hopkins University. I casi totali di contagio nel Paese sono 1,36 milioni e 24 ore e i decessi complessivi 82.340.
