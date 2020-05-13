in Senza categoria

Coronavirus: Usa, 1.900 morti in 24 ore

196 Views

I morti per coronavirus negli Stati Uniti nelle ultime 24 ore sono stati 1.894. E’ quanto emerge dai dati della Johns Hopkins University. I casi totali di contagio nel Paese sono 1,36 milioni e 24 ore e i decessi complessivi 82.340.

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Written by forestalinews

Per contattarci cliccate sulla busta sopra. Saremo lieti di rispondervi :)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Pronti a riabbracciare gli amici dal 18 Maggio ?

Ankara ha bloccato 2 parcheggi Canadair negli aeroporti ciprioti