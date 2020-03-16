in AGRICOLTURA, FORESTALI SICILIA, PRIMO PIANO 2

Decreto-Legge Covid Ter. Indennità una tantum di 500 € per gli operai agricoli. Entra e guarda

Clicca sul link sotto per aprire il decreto legge del 16 Marzo 2020

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1GhTo5Y3kYRIBCErHlA0utAQlUt3FgVuk/view?usp=sharing

