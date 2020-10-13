in ECONOMIA, NOTIZIE IMPORTANTI, PRIMO PIANO 2, REGIONE SICILIA

Delibera di giunta su Bonus Sicilia ed esenzione pagamento bollo auto 2020

Bonus Sicilia

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Z4sKKcJTpltb1hAi5eIHeFQddHhtRH8k/view?usp=sharing

Esenzione pagamento bollo auto 2020

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1vDWlguauPIMBy7gI_hh2HTfmMeXqx_QW/view?usp=sharing

