Due cinesi su una nave da crociera. 6000 turisti bloccati a Civitavecchia

Circa seimila persone bloccate a bordo della nave Costa Smeralda di Costa Crociere nel porto di Civitavecchia.

Il divieto di sbarco e di partenza è stato diramato dopo che una donna, proveniente dalla città cinese di Macao, ha manifestato i sintomi del coronavirus

Da quanto si apprende, i medici specializzati dell’ospedale Spallanzani della Capitale sono già intervenuti per visitare la paziente, colpita da febbre alta e problemi respiratori. Per lei e per il marito è stato disposto il trasferimento all’istituto.

La coppia era salita a bordo della nave a Savona alcuni giorni fa – con provenienza Palma di Maiorca -, dopo essere arrivata dalla Cina con un volo atterrato a Malpensa lo scorso 25 gennaio.

