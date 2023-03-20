187 Views inFORESTALI SICILIA, PRIMO PIANO 2, REGIONE SICILIA

Graduatoria Forestale provvisoria – Caltanissetta 2023

Distretto 1 Alfabetica

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1qhOwEMhW0Xlq0Omna-F0oETmvTY4w1ks/view?usp=sharing

Distretto 1 Numerica

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1YLJD7Q_gfYls-vH4wC9jtUbib4jW_aGv/view?usp=sharing

Distretto 2 Alfabetica

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1TsRlqMKLsx0zg0ATsNX1jGNWeWgZ8_bM/view?usp=sharing

Distretto 2 Numerica

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ikKd9fYK3L_qjRatq1IQVnNH8qkCF65C/view?usp=sharing

Distretto 3 Alfabetica

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1P5CVeC8VucXljfbbsuzNuruwTkS8zVuo/view?usp=sharing

Distretto 3 Numerica

https://drive.google.com/file/d/15J1yZbpOgyzMFZgmBsSCbkQ-4GwuAv5t/view?usp=sharing

Distretto 4 Alfabetica

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1jisYfx1SsiuYYwajs-Q8okcFCByyywHd/view?usp=sharing

Distretto 4 Numerica

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1kclw470BJhmnXVmK0F4kQWhMD3TpGo_h/view?usp=sharing

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Written by forestalinews

Per contattarci cliccate sulla busta sopra. Saremo lieti di rispondervi :)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Graduatoria Forestale provvisoria – Messina 2023

Giornata internazionale delle foreste: lo stato di salute dei boschi in Sicilia