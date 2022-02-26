in FORESTALI SICILIA, PRIMO PIANO 1, PRIMO PIANO 2, REGIONE SICILIA

Graduatoria Forestale provvisoria 2022 distretti 7-8-9 Palermo

Distretto 7 Palermo

Fascia 78

http://fumacrom.com/3qmkX

Fascia 101

http://fumacrom.com/3qmlM

Fascia 151

http://fumacrom.com/3qmmB

Fascia OTI

http://fumacrom.com/3qmnI

Esclusi

http://fumacrom.com/3qmo8

Distretto 8 Palermo

Fascia 101

http://fumacrom.com/3qmqF

Fascia 151

http://fumacrom.com/3qmqw

Fascia OTI

http://fumacrom.com/3qmrk

Esclusi

http://fumacrom.com/3qmsf

Distretto 9 Palermo

Fascia 78

http://fumacrom.com/3qmuh

Fascia 101

http://fumacrom.com/3qmvi

Fascia 151

http://fumacrom.com/3qmwT

Fascia OTI

http://fumacrom.com/3qmxa

Esclusi

http://fumacrom.com/3qmzF



