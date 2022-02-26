in FORESTALI SICILIA, NOTIZIE IMPORTANTI, PRIMO PIANO 1, PRIMO PIANO 2, REGIONE SICILIA

Graduatoria Forestali 2022 provvisoria distretti 5-6 Palermo

Distretto 5 Palermo

Fascia 78

https://bit.ly/36L0y96

Fascia 101

https://bit.ly/3pirK5i

Fascia 151

https://bit.ly/3HqFh13

Fascia OTI

https://bit.ly/3HnTHio

Esclusi

https://bit.ly/3pm1OWB

Distretto 6 Palermo

Fascia 78

https://bit.ly/3IsqOTz

Fascai 101

https://bit.ly/35xIPkH

Fascia 151

https://bit.ly/3pj29te

Fascai OTI

https://bit.ly/3tvknsT

Esclusi

https://bit.ly/3sq4JzE

