Graduatoria Forestali definitive 2022 – distretto 8-9 Palermo

Distretto 8

Fascia 101

https://bit.ly/3tMhLIr

Fascias 151

https://bit.ly/3qHca4d

Fascia OTI

https://bit.ly/3IZ0lg5

Fascia Esclusi

https://bit.ly/3tJlZjJ

Distretto 9

Fascia 78

https://bit.ly/3NuwQG2

Fascia 101

https://bit.ly/3wFTm91

Fascia 151

https://bit.ly/3LjcA8D

Fascia OTI

https://bit.ly/3tKUSFb

Fascia Esclusi

https://bit.ly/3tH68SR

