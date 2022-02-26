in FORESTALI SICILIA, PRIMO PIANO 1, PRIMO PIANO 2, REGIONE SICILIA

Graduatoria Forestali provvisoria 2022 – distretti 1-2-3

Distretto 1 Palermo

Fascia 78

https://bit.ly/3IsozzD

Fascia 101

https://bit.ly/3JWf3Fb

Fascia 151

https://bit.ly/36DuBzj

Fascia OTI

https://bit.ly/3JUJqfm

Esclusi

https://bit.ly/35cDFei

Distretto 2 Palermo

Fascia 78

https://bit.ly/3vmaSyz

Fascia 101

https://bit.ly/3pjIGIZ

Fascia 151

https://bit.ly/3snx75b

Esclusi

https://bit.ly/3BVdMLY

Distretto 3 Palermo

Fascia 78

https://bit.ly/3hlPIIA

Fascia 101

https://bit.ly/33X7OxE

Fascia 151

https://bit.ly/36Dv4S5

Fascia OTI

https://bit.ly/35cR71B

Esclusi

https://bit.ly/3Hj7HtH

