Graduatoria Forestali provvisoria 2023 – TRAPANI

Distretto 1

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1a_PWJkeDB0j0IcwvL4NILdGKNyNcJ4aQ?usp=sharing

Distretto 2

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Uwet5CzyRmeunqxiC5Gm09uGy7-NZJI_?usp=sharing

Distretto 3

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1wGnMpsy4F0NM4_cds-iWYC2HH3-teRje?usp=sharing

Distretto 4

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Umjbx2wUd7iDXsg-ErNlnwtuRx7kXyRC?usp=sharing

Distretto 5

https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1N-95Q2DLtB7xmCrMQ_gGLmskESiK2aqX?usp=sharing

Allegato A – NON AVENTE DIRITTO

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1iSsx6FokyXTcigIvxUORc_D__gbHGhLk/view?usp=sharing

