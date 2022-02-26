in FORESTALI SICILIA, PRIMO PIANO 1, PRIMO PIANO 2, REGIONE SICILIA

Graduatoria provvisoria Forestali 2022 distretto 4 Palermo

Distretto 4 Palermo

Link per graduatoria 78

http://fumacrom.com/3qm2O

Link per graduatoria 101

http://fumacrom.com/3qm3F

Link per graduatoria 151

http://fumacrom.com/3qm4h

Link per graduatoria OTI

http://fumacrom.com/3qm5X

