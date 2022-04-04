Nuove disposizioni per i Forestali. Presentare il modello di detrazioni carichi familiari

Si comunica la necessità di far pervenire per tramite della gestione operai, gli eventuali modelli di detrazione per carichi familiari, in quanto saranno tutti azzerati, in base alle nuove disposizioni normative.
Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.
To use social login you have to agree with the storage and handling of your data by this website. %privacy_policy%Accept
Here you'll find all collections you've created before.
Comments
Loading…
Comments
0 comments