Nuove disposizioni per i Forestali. Presentare il modello di detrazioni carichi familiari

Si comunica la necessità di far pervenire per tramite della gestione operai, gli eventuali modelli di detrazione per carichi familiari, in quanto saranno tutti azzerati, in base alle nuove disposizioni normative.

