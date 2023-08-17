Policy privacy

Privacy Policy

Last Updated On 17-Aug-2023

Effective Date 17-Aug-2023

This Privacy Policy describes the policies of Forestalinews.it, Via Mistretta 17, Italy 90028, Italy, email: antonio67david@gmail.com, phone: 3297056995 on the collection, use and disclosure of your information that we collect when you use our website ( https://www.forestalinews.it ). (the “Service”). By accessing or using the Service, you are consenting to the collection, use and disclosure of your information in accordance with this Privacy Policy. If you do not consent to the same, please do not access or use the Service.

We may modify this Privacy Policy at any time without any prior notice to you and will post the revised Privacy Policy on the Service. The revised Policy will be effective 180 days from when the revised Policy is posted in the Service and your continued access or use of the Service after such time will constitute your acceptance of the revised Privacy Policy. We therefore recommend that you periodically review this page.

Your Rights:

Depending on the law that applies, you may have a right to access and rectify or erase your personal data or receive a copy of your personal data, restrict or object to the active processing of your data, ask us to share (port) your personal information to another entity, withdraw any consent you provided to us to process your data, a right to lodge a complaint with a statutory authority and such other rights as may be relevant under applicable laws. To exercise these rights, you can write to us at antonio67david@gmail.com. We will respond to your request in accordance with applicable law.

Do note that if you do not allow us to collect or process the required personal information or withdraw the consent to process the same for the required purposes, you may not be able to access or use the services for which your information was sought.

Cookies Etc.

To learn more about how we use these and your choices in relation to these tracking technologies, please refer to our Cookie Policy.

Security:

The security of your information is important to us and we will use reasonable security measures to prevent the loss, misuse or unauthorized alteration of your information under our control. However, given the inherent risks, we cannot guarantee absolute security and consequently, we cannot ensure or warrant the security of any information you transmit to us and you do so at your own risk.

Grievance / Data Protection Officer:

If you have any queries or concerns about the processing of your information that is available with us, you may email our Grievance Officer at forestalinews.it, Via Mistretta 17, email: antonio67david@gmail.com. We will address your concerns in accordance with applicable law.

Privacy Policy generated with CookieYes.