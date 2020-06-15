in FORESTALI SICILIA, MONDONEWS, PRIMO PIANO 2

Richiesta di elenchi operai Forestali avviabili nei CPI di Catania

309 Views

ADRANO

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1i4zTyhd46_H7_7QI8UMgAvf_W2YCGBT6/view?usp=sharing

ZAFFERANA ETNEA

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1eQz9tye5xIFQrHj4MbaNm44p2qNmVJ8N/view?usp=sharing

BRONTE

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1aUe7jXeDytr_wBVWIxJ49Pn2MRJmgRK5/view?usp=sharing

NICOLOSI

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1dLQ2ovQrmvloFWvbuDVhfoTsFLIV6zTA/view?usp=sharing

CALTAGIRONE

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ywDtl51aU35LSGxlNBtw6OqRLD4pHLJK/view?usp=sharing

GIARRE

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1oTT6ibRmqxUSM-Pj4uCsbDl0reHp0U5g/view?usp=sharing

VIZZINI

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1uNcBZlCKfgpmTzH-lryCU7STjI2nK6IU/view?usp=sharing

LINGUAGLOSSA

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1VBdiuPzLGvkM2Zfhu4uujnqZw9YnYiNw/view?usp=sharing

BRONTE LONGI

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ShPHOje-mp8GJ110wvSxhCkc8866UA9B/view?usp=sharing

RANDAZZO

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1qOwkX4XsMXjO3JddngKKDQMwnqcccxZm/view?usp=sharing

VACCARIZZO

https://drive.google.com/file/d/11T5tiaoMu9pn6Wosxv7kWLlLJSsXtL2c/view?usp=sharing

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Written by forestalinews

Per contattarci cliccate sulla busta sopra. Saremo lieti di rispondervi :)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Loading…

0

Comments

0 comments

Richiesta emissione elenchi di forestali 101 MANUTENZIONE avviabili al lavoro nei CPI di Palermo