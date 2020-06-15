in FORESTALI SICILIA, MONDONEWS, PRIMO PIANO 2

Richiesta emissione elenchi di forestali 101 MANUTENZIONE avviabili al lavoro nei CPI di Palermo

Cefalù

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sBWzAOK2biVj1Ref6PwF2B27n7HtPGVy/view?usp=sharing

Misilmeri

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1acl1ryc7us1LGzfK8bAP6OQ_4gG6JMn2/view?usp=sharing

Monreale

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1tyV4GOAKkxSO1D8c4SvDBVfiNXvu8SfU/view?usp=sharing

Bagheria

https://drive.google.com/file/d/14_UDQqRf2oGBjmVsFJt7UcSkch6Vsc7t/view?usp=sharing

CARINI

https://drive.google.com/file/d/17dXkXNW6MbJs6-oM0znK58X0XPCVzZdD/view?usp=sharing

MISILMERI

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1y87ELgQYz8oz5B-_moHiwQoeUF3YVzk2/view?usp=sharing

PALERMO

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ejy_laAGq1b34qtsBgLdX1p8jIyd1pyf/view?usp=sharing

BORGETTO

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Jm8O9cPMTts0ZsBl6lXfBHXr4HofSdpA/view?usp=sharing

CARINI – MONTAGNA LONGA

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1AVMHGLND58WxiuPsLbcdTmSJjTa469b7/view?usp=sharing

CARINI – MONTE PALMETO

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1rIQFQx81FBTmHmdyGuud2VsskurgiAjR/view?usp=sharing

CINISI

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1lP1T_I_x1Vl942MHndlTW9xhZE3rA_Nl/view?usp=sharing

MONREALE – GIUGNO 2020

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1bEsL90AYKjNDqxOHrRmrqvf79vftvkpK/view?usp=sharing

PARTINICO – GIUGNO 2020

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1sb22GM0br_-X8i07uRXz66bPS6HHWRk1/view?usp=sharing

PETRALIA SOPRANA

https://drive.google.com/file/d/103UgglrZ5LdVuSBUl5vpi3wI-CHRMsCB/view?usp=sharing

TERMINI IMERESE

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1TOl5kMXyG9AnKSdnOyiMaBAUZ6oa7zuC/view?usp=sharing

LERCARA FRIDDI

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Y516vOSfNoq8XfrqVbLXkPhbFQE1DUxH/view?usp=sharing

SAN GIUSEPPE JATO

https://drive.google.com/file/d/10n2bTd_EAt_RE_Cd-N-P6nmdC-wZWON8/view?usp=sharing

